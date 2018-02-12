Restaurant scores for week of Feb. 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Paraiso de Mexico, 7222 Blanco Rd., 100

Jason's Deli, 5819 NW Loop 410, 98

Wok Inn, 9822 Potranco Rd., 96

Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine, 2026 Austin Hwy., 95

Speedy Tacos, 1823 W. Martin St., 95

Babe's Old Fashioned Food, 9207 Huebner Rd., 92

Pho Place, 1160 N. 1604 West, 91

Three Amigos, 303 NW 36th St., 91

Willie's Grill and Icehouse, 4051 N. FM 1604 West, 91

Cooter Browns Saloon, 11881 Bandera Rd., 89

Bite Restaurant, 1012 S. Presa St., 88

Jack's Bar, 3030 Thousand Oaks, 88

Mi Tierra Café & Bakery, 218 Produce Row, 81

Taqueria El Rodeo, 3802 NW Loop 410, 81

Aka Sam's, 330 E. Grayson St., 79

Esmerelda's Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 79

Z Mediterranean Cuisine, 8132 Fredericksburg Rd., 79

Pompeii Italian Grill, 16109 Nacogdoches Rd., 77

Sukeban Sushi and Champagne, 1420 S. Alamo St., 76

China Harbor Restaurant, 191 SW Military Dr., 75

Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4849 Roosevelt Ave., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

