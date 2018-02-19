Restaurant scores for week of Feb. 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Jason's Deli, 25 NE Loop 410, 100

Outback Steakhouse, 5552 NW Loop 410, 100

Loncheria El Popo, 6557 San Pedro Ave., 97

Taco Mania, 3030 NE Loop 410, 97

Tony's Tacos To Go, 1503 Nogalitos St., 96

Snowflake Donuts, 9793 Culebra Rd., 93

Mangos, 747 Isom Rd., 92

Al Madina Meat Market, 9218 Wurzbach Rd., 90

Joy Buffet, 5830 Bandera Rd., 90

Yaya's Thai Restaurant, 8085 Callaghan Rd., 90

Bar Louie, 22610 U.S. 281 North, 86

Copper Kitchen, 300 Augusta, 86

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, 2031 McCauley Dr., 85

Tai Sun Chinese, 1234 SW Military Dr., 84

Habachi Buffet, 2203 SE Loop 410, 83

Zinc, 207 N. Presa St., 81

Bin 555, 511 E. Grayson St., 78

Highlander Bar & Grill, 5562 Fredericksburg Rd., 78

Chisme, 2403 N. St. Mary's, 76

Mustafa Asian & Middle Eastern Grocery, 4081 Medical Dr., 75

Nao Cia Restaurant, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 74

Brunswick Thousand Oaks Bowl, 4330 Thousand Oaks, 73

Blush, 2525 NE Loop 410, 62

El Tropicana Hotel, 110 Lexington Ave., 59

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

