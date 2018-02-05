Restaurant scores for week of Feb. 5, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Eskimo Hut, 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Marcoa Highway, 14510 NW Military, 100

Katemako, 3586 Culebra Rd., 98

The Growler Exchange, 8313 Broadway, 97

BurgerFi, 9630 Huebner Rd., 96

Capparellis Restaurant, 3857 E. Southcross, 96

Little Rhein Steak House, 231 S. Alamo St., 96

Schlotzsky's Deli, 9827 Potranco Rd., 93

20 Nine Restaurant & Wine Bar, 255 E. Basse, 92

Chili's Bar & Grill, 2310 SW Military Dr., 92

Goro's Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 92

Las Gatitas Club, 1921 N. Zarzamora, 91

Pat O'Brien's, 121 Alamo Plaza, 89

Pirate Tavern, 8748 Grissom Rd., 88

Taqueria Datapoint, 4063 Medical Dr., 82

Il Sogna Restaurant, 200 E. Grayson St., 81

Royal Pizza, 4415 De Zavala Rd., 81

Earl Abel's, 1639 Broadway, 80

Mamacitas, 8030 IH 10 West, 79

El Nortenito Fruteria, 2318 N. Zarzamora, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

