Restaurant scores for week of Jan. 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Cracker Barrel, 3327 SE Military Dr., 100

Main Street Pizza and Pasta, 1906 N. Main Ave., 100

The Rialto, 2938 NE Loop 410, 100

Rusty Bucket BBQ, 600 Cupples Rd., 100

Jade's Café, 1605 Saltillo St., 99

Franky Diablos, 1301 Roosevelt Ave., 97

Boricua Market, 1015 Rittiman Rd., 95

Taco Express, 4963 Stahl Rd., 95

Little Red Barn, 1836 S. Hackberry St., 94

New Wu's Kitchen, 15179 Judson Rd., 93

Thai Hut Bistro, 3111 TPC Parkway, 93

Pizza Italia, 3023 Thousand Oaks, 91

Padilla Grocery, 3006 Culebra Ave., 88

Taqueria Reyes, 10517 181 South, 88

Kimura, 152 E. Pecan St., 84

La Poblanita Bakery, 2411 N. Zarzamora St., 81

Pho Sure, 741 W. Ashby Pl., 79

Taquitos West & Panaderia, 12734 Nacogdoches Rd., 77

El Marinero, 1819 McCullough Ave., 75

Los Guero's Taco Diner, 20323 Huebner Rd., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

