Restaurant scores for week of Jan. 29, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Bedoy’s Bakery, 1318 Cupples Rd., 100

Chopsticks, 4903 NW Loop 410, 100

Discoteca Mi Pueblito, 8222 Marbach Rd., 100

Quick Wok, 7210 SW Loop 410, 100

Delicious Tamales, 13533 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

New Yonkers, 6111 Tezel Rd., 97

Tila’s Tacos Mexican Food, 3407 Nogalitos St., 97

Morning Donut, 5203 Eisenhauer Rd., 96

Boh Chinese Bistro, 9503 Bandera Rd., 90

House of Joy Chinese Restaurant, 8407 Bandera Rd., 90

Claude Hoppers, 19178 Blanco Rd., 89

Diehard Catering, 1630 E. Houston St., 88

Thai Chili Express, 2950 Thousand Oaks, 88

La Michoacana Meat Market, 4523 Blanco Rd., 84

Tacoland, 103 W. Grayson St., 84

Juany’s Taqueria, 1502 Somerset Rd., 82

Wasabi, 9921 IH 10 West, 76

J. Anthony’s Seafood Café, 3015 S. Presa St., 74

VN Bistro, 9910 W. FM 1604 North, 73

Spaghetti Warehouse, 1226 E. Houston St., 65

Beijing Express, 5203 Fredericksburg Rd., 63

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

