Restaurant scores for week of Jan. 8, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Freebird World Burrito, 125 NW Loop 410, 100

Godai Sushi Bar Restaurant, 11203 West Ave., 100

Romes Pizza, 5999 De Zavala Rd., 100

Bahama Bucks, 12914 Jones Maltsberger, 98

Golden Dragon Express, 2249 Lockhill Selma, 94

Texas De Brazil, 313 E. Houston St., 94

Yogurt Zone, 849 E. Commerce St., 93

Saborcito Latino, 8770 State Hwy. 151, 91

Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 91

Epic Bar, 1375 Austin Hwy., 89

Galpao Gaucho, 2318 N. FM 1604 West, 89

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 87

Culebra Super Meat Market, 6060 Old Pearsall, 78

Bayseas Catfish House, 13954 Nacogdoches Rd., 77

Rios Barbacoa, 5707 S. Zarzamora St., 77

Taqueria Atotonilco, 2754 Culebra Rd., 77

Family Food Mart, 2550 Culebra Rd., 76

Los Angeles Tortilleria, 3106 Commercial Ave., 76

Vietnam Express, 8815 Potranco Rd., 74

Tinka Tako, 3555 Fredericksburg Rd., 69

La Playa Mexican Restaurant, 3201 W. Poplar St., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

