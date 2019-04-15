East Side pizzeria temporarily closed due to abundance of dead, live roaches

SAN ANTONIO - A pizzeria on the city's East Side was temporarily closed last month after an inspector uncovered an abundance of dead and live roaches inside the restaurant.

Chicago Pizzeria, in the 1700 block of Interstate 35 North, received a 74 and was told to close its doors temporarily because of its insect issue.

The pizzeria was also cited for storing meat in "Thank You" bags.

The restaurant was later permitted to reopen.

The same location was featured on Behind the Kitchen Door last April, after it was discovered that an employee bathroom near the kitchen had no door.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Ruby Red Cocktails, 6715 New Highway 90, 100

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, 8223 Marbach Road, 98

Hooters, 8527 Wurzbach Road, 97

Old Smoke House, 5145 Fredericksburg Road, 96

Fratello's Centro Citta, 115 Plaza De Armas, 95

Julio's Café, 2007 Frio City Road, 94

Flor De Chiapas, 1045 Bandera Road, 92

Taqueria Vallarta, 8234 Broadway, 92

Guadalajara Grill, 301 S. Alamo Street, 90

Seoul Asian Market, 1005 Rittiman Road, 90

Santa's Place, 417 Spriggsdale Avenue, 89

Yummi Japanese Restaurant, 24165 IH-10 West, 89

Salsalito Mexican Restaurant, 11703 Bandera Road, 88

Adam's Pizza, 2711 Hillcrest Drive, 84

210 Ceviche, 9502 IH-10 West, 83

Jack In The Box, 1331 SW Loop 410, 82

Big John's Pizza, 7806 Callaghan Road, 80

Teka Molino, 1007 Rittiman Road, 77

La Fogata, 2427 Vance Jackson, 75

Chicago Pizzeria, 1704 IH-35 North, 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

