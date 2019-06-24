Employees touching food with bare hands leads to low score at North Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A Mexican restaurant on the city's North Side received a 74 on its health inspection this month after employees were seen touching ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands, according to city health records.

Taqueria Vallarta, in the 3200 block of Blanco Road, also received demerits for using chipped plates and utensils and for issues with its dishwasher.

Employees were trained on proper use of protective barriers when handling food, according to city health records.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Pizza Patron, 714 SE Military Dr., 100

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 100

Taqueria El Gallo De Jalisco, 3615 West Ave., 100

Whataburger, 5075 Rigsby Ave., 100

Chilito Lindo, 5203 Eisenhauer Rd., 98

Demo's Greek Food, 2501 N. St. Mary's, 98

Josephine Street Diner, 400 E. Josephine, 98

Subway, 4130 Broadway, 98

Café Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 97

Mi Gran Jalisco, 615 E. Amber Pl., 96

Narcy's Café, 609 West Ave., 95

BBQ Life, 902 S. W.W. White Rd., 92

Little Red Barn, 1836 S. Hackberry St., 92

La Michoacana Meat Market, 4523 Blanco Rd., 90

Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, 4223 Blanco Rd., 90

Acenar Restaurant, 146 E. Houston St., 89

Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 82

Budget Lodge, 2635 NE Loop 410, 77

LA Crawfish, 10919 Culebra Rd., 76

Taqueria Vallarta, 3219 Blanco Rd., 74

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.