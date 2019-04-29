Expired food leads to low score for far North Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A far north San Antonio Mexican restaurant was ordered to go through a reinspection earlier this month after bins of expired foods were found.

El Jarro Mexican Restaurant, in the 13400 block of Highway 281 North, was also cited for having a cold hold unit that was not refrigerating food properly.

The restaurant received a score of 77.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Indian Fusion, 5755 Evers Rd., 100

Sazon Mexican Café, 9822 Potranco Rd., 100

Pho King and Hotpot, 655 Cupples Rd., 98

Asia Market, 1739 SW Loop 410, 97

Mi Helados Aranda, 12728 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

Taqueria El Trompo, 3253 Harry Wurzbach, 97

Crockett Hotel, 320 Bonham St., 96

Taqueria Datapoint, 1702 W. Gramercy Pl., 95

Armadillo's, 1423 McCullough Ave., 94

Freddy's Frozen Custard, 6626 Blanco Rd., 92

San Antonio Bakery, 223 Palo Alto Rd., 92

Jalisco Es Mexico, 5545 NW Loop 410, 91

Canyon Café, 255 E. Basse, 90

Cowgirls Mexican Restaurant, 2543 Goliad Rd., 89

Kung Fu Tea, 7211 Green Glen, 87

Yum Thai, 11851 Bandera Rd., 85

La Bandera Molino, 2619 N. Zarzamora St., 84

El Burrito Tapatio, 3008 West Ave., 80

Luciano Pizzeria, 849 E. Commerce St., 80

Yorky's Taco House, 5418 W. Military Dr., 78

El Jarro Mexican Restaurant, 13421 U.S. 281 North, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

