Grocery store fails health inspection, gets new owner after flies, gnats found near food

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio grocery store on the city's South Side failed a city health inspection last month after flies and gnats were found in its food area.

Southcross Food Mart, in the 500 block of West Southcross Boulevard, received a 68 after an inspector cited the establishment for not having its physical facility in good repair.

The manager on duty told the inspector that a new owner would soon take over the store, according to city health records.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Lenny's Sub Shop, 11503 NW Military Hwy., 100

Tokyo Gardens Catering, 11551 West Ave., 100

Pronto Food Mart, 17203 O'Connor Rd., 99

Dahlia Thai Cuisine, 8498 Fredericksburg Rd., 97

Local Coffee, 700 E. Sonterra, 96

Sushi Zushi, 203 S. St. Mary's, 96

Boiler House Grill, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 95

Choke Canyon BBQ, 21510 Blanco Rd., 95

Fruteria La Mision, 553 E. White Ave., 95

Opah Greek Restaurant, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 93

Range, 125 E. Houston St., 92

Tink-A-Tako, 2919 Blanco Rd., 92

Mi Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 91

Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 91

China Sun, 4107 Naco Perrin Blvd., 89

Spaghetti Warehouse, 1226 E. Houston St., 86

India Taj Palace, 20323 Huebner Rd., 83

Guerrero's Mexican Restaurant, 1859 Rigsby Ave., 78

Teka Molino, 7231 San Pedro Ave., 75

Southcross Food Mart, 539 W. Southcross, 68



