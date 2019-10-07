Live roaches in kitchen leads to low score at North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side restaurant received a low health score and was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after live roaches were found in various areas of the kitchen, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.



Antojitos Hondurenos in the 2500 block of Blanco Road was also cited after an inflatable bed was found in a room adjacent to the kitchen. The health code requires sleeping quarters on the premises of a food establishment to be separated from rooms used for food preparation by complete partitioning and solid, self-closing doors.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Fujiya Japanese Garden Restaurant, 9030 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Le Peep Café, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Pennie's Food Mart, 2547 Steves Ave., 100

Bud Jones Café, 1440 SW Military Dr., 97

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, 18318 Sonterra Place, 97

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, 2313 NW Military Hwy., 97

Snooze an AM Eatery, 1305 N. FM 1604 West, 95

VN Bistro, 8839 Culebra Rd., 95

El Gallo De Arandas, 3905 San Pedro Ave., 94

Hammond Bakery, 2525 NE Loop 410, 93

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 319 S. W.W. White Rd., 92

Sari Food Mart, 322 N. Hamilton Ave., 87

Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant, 3719 SE Military Dr., 87

Helados Encantados y Algo Mas, 5002 Eisenhauer Rd., 86

Beijing Restaurant & Gift Shop, 13730 Embassy Row, 85

China Rose, 1431 Pleasanton Rd., 84

Kumori Sushi Restaurant, 700 East Sonterra, 80

Bayseas Seafood, 410 Valley Hi Dr., 77

Tokyo Inn, 819 W. Hildebrand, 77

El Manantial Mexican Restaurant, 1136 W. Hildebrand, 76

Taqueria Arandas, 7055 W. Military Dr., 75

Antojitos Hondurenos, 2502 Blanco Rd., 73

Culebra Meat Market, 3017 Blanco Rd., 68



For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

