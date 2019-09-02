North Side café earns low health score after inspector finds pests again

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side café that failed a city health inspection earlier this year after pests were found inside was again cited for the presence of pests during its most recent inspection.

Mina’s Café, located in the 3800 block of Blanco Road, received a score of 77 after racking up other violations that included uncovered food in refrigerators and kitchen staff not wearing hair restraints.

In March, the restaurant failed a health inspection after a heavy presence of pests was found, along with improper washing of dishes and utensils being used despite being in poor condition.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Little Caesars, 7280 UTSA Blvd., 100

T.J.’s Hamburgers, 2323 W. Southcross Blvd., 100

WD Deli, 3123 Broadway, 100

Whataburger, 303 Roland Ave., 100

Chilangus Mexican Restaurant, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 99

The Magnolia Pancake Haus, 606 Embassy Oaks, 97

Pure Juice, 812 S. Presa St., 97

Freebird World Burrito, 125 NW Loop 410, 96

Hacienda Camila, 14814 Jones Maltsberger, 96

Wendy’s, 9700 San Pedro Ave., 95

Mexican Manhattan, 110 Soledad St., 94

Taqueria Jalisco, 7504 Marbach Rd., 93

Golden Wok, 8822 Wurzbach Rd., 92

Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 92

Pho Havi, 5374 Walzem Rd., 92

Jack In The Box, 3315 San Pedro Ave., 89

Dona Concha, 3303 West Ave., 85

Quick Wok, 7210 SW Loop 410, 85

Estela’s Café, 114 Fredericksburg Rd., 81

Las Mina’s Café, 3811 Blanco Rd., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

