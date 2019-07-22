North Side restaurant told to remove dead insects, barely passes health inspection

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side restaurant was ordered to go through a follow-up health inspection late last month after dead insects were found inside the establishment.

Tokyo Steak House, in the 9400 block of San Pedro Avenue, received a 73 after racking up a long list of demerits. The demerits included employees not wearing clean outer clothing and food being stored too close to the floor.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

Should restaurant grades be displayed in visible areas of a restaurant?

San Antonio Metropolitan Health officials are asking for the community's input about whether to increase the transparency of restaurants, by requiring them to post their letter grades in public view.



You can weigh in by clicking here on their survey.

Metro Health officials will also host a public meeting regarding the restaurant grades from 6-7 p.m on Aug. 1 at the Central Library auditorium at 600 Soledad.

To register for the meeting, click here.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 8603 State Hwy. 151, 100

Kolache Donut, 6330 De Zavala Rd., 100

Subway, 11643 SE Loop 410, 100

The Broken Egg Café, 2405 S. Hackberry St., 99

Earl Abel's, 1639 Broadway, 99

Mina & Dimi's Greek House, 7159 New Hwy. 90, 97

Wen Wah, 531 N. New Braunfels, 97

Baitong, 6934 W. Military Dr., 95

Potranco Café, 2216 S. Flores St., 93

Amanda's Café, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 92

Rainforest Café, 110 E. Crockett St., 92

Gorditas Dona Tota, 7053 San Pedro Ave., 91

La Popular Bakery, 13777 Nacogdoches Rd., 88

Tenorio's Mexican Restaurant, 2296 Bandera Rd., 85

Café Rosa, 2034 Basse Rd., 81

Deol Sports Bar & Grill, 81

Bowlero, 13307 U.S. Hwy. 281, 80

El Taco Tote, 9502 IH 10 West, 75

Tokyo Steak House, 9405 San Pedro Ave., 73

Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 1900 Pleasanton Rd., 72

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.