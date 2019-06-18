NW Side Indian restaurant cited for flies, avoids failing health score

SAN ANTONIO - An Indian restaurant on the city's Northwest Side that was temporarily shut down last fall after a roach infestation avoided failing another health inspection late last month after an inspector found many flies in the establishment, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, received a 76 and was ordered to go through a reinspection after the May 30 visit from city health officials.

The restaurant was also cited for storing food on the floor and in buckets and for not holding food at the proper temperature.

The establishment was shut down in September after live roaches were found during 11 straight inspections.

The restaurant's closure was also notable because Spice continued to operate even after its license was suspended, forcing a health inspector to respond to the restaurant alongside a San Antonio Police Department officer.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Potranco Food Mart, 10775 Potranco Rd., 100

Agave Mexican Restaurant, 3302 Pleasanton Rd., 98

The Art of Donut, 3428 N. St. Mary's, 98

Fratello's Italian Market & Deli, 2503 Broadway, 97

Subway, 5626 Walzem Rd., 97

Golden Corral, 5071 NW Loop 410, 96

Eladio's Diner, 1378 Gillette Blvd., 95

Thai Lucky Restaurant, 711 S. Pine St., 94

Arnold's Butcher Shop, 3965 Thousand Oaks, 93

The Hangar, 8203 Broadway, 93

Hotel Contessa, 306 W. Market St., 91

Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 91

Thai Taste, 5520 Evers Rd., 91

Boricua Market, 1015 Rittiman Rd., 90

Heavenly Pho, 19178 Blanco Rd., 90

Li's Restaurant & Sushi Bar, 20330 Huebner Rd., 82

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 81

Martha's Mexican Restaurant, 5822 Babcock Rd., 80

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 4987 NW Loop 410, 76

Cafe Martinez, 7302 Louis Pasteur, 75

Beijing Express, 4407 Blanco Road, 66

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

