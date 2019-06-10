NW Side Italian restaurant fails inspection after employee caught vaping in a walk-in cooler

SAN ANTONIO - An Italian restaurant on the city's Northwest Side failed a city health inspection last month after an employee was seen vaping in a walk-in cooler.

Zio's Italian Kitchen, in the 12800 block of Interstate 10 West, received a 68 and was also cited for having fruit flies at its prep sink and for not cleaning its slicer after it was used.

A second worker was seen working with food despite being bandaged for a burn.

Health safety rules require employees with exposed bandages to be restricted to non-food duties.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Bill Miller BBQ, 410 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Donut Place, 9819 Marbach Rd., 98

TGI Fridays, 29 NE Loop 410, 98

Big'Z Burger Joint, 10106 State Hwy. 151, 96

Hoppy Monk, 1010 N. FM 1604 East, 96

Kin Thai & Sushi, 22211 IH 10 West, 96

Las Palapas, 5530 Babcock Rd., 96

Yum Street Wok, 11745 IH 10 West, 95

County Line, 111 W. Crockett St., 94

Loncheria El Popo, 6557 San Pedro Ave., 93

Padilla Grocery, 3006 Culebra Ave., 92

Fruteria Tres Hermanos, 3206 West Ave., 90

Chopsticks, 4903 NW Loop 410, 88

Los Cinco Hermanos, 407 Vine St., 87

Yaya's Thai Restaurant, 8085 Callaghan Rd., 85

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 84

Wayne's Wings, 2427 Austin Hwy., 82

Danny's Cocina Mexicana, 6031 Callaghan Rd., 76

Culebra Meat Market, 3017 Blanco Rd., 71

Zio's Italian Kitchen, 12858 IH 10 West, 68

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.