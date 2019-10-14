NW Side Mexican restaurant cited for storing ice sticks on dirty floor

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side restaurant was ordered to through a reinspection last month after it was found storing ice sticks on a dirty floor.

Martha's Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5800 block of Babcock Road, was also dinged for having a hole in the wall near its ice machine.

City health officials said a follow-up inspection was also required because of refrigeration issues with three pieces of restaurant equipment.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website .

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

54th Street Restaurant and Drafthouse, 9907 IH 10 West, 100

Betty Jane's Bakeshoppe, 14377 Blanco Rd., 100

Pizza Patron, 3031 W. Woodlawn, 100

Sukeban Sushi and Champagne, 1420 S. Alamo St., 100

Tila's Tacos Mexican Food, 3407 Nogalitos St., 98

Whataburger, 17311 Bulverde Rd., 98

Jersey Mike's Subs, 20323 Huebner Rd., 95

El Tapatio De Jalisco, 5323 Roosevelt Ave., 94

La Reyna Del Sur, 643 Frio City Rd., 91

El Bucanero, 13802 Embassy Row, 90

El Rodeo De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 5510 IH 10 East, 90

Logan's Roadhouse, 92 NE Loop 410, 90

The Pit Stop, 4506 Lakewood Dr., 88

Taqueria Reyes, 10517 S. 181, 87

Q Food Mart, 415 Pecan Valley Dr., 86

Eastside Kitchenette, 2119 IH 35 North, 84

Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, 4223 Blanco Rd., 84

Lydia's Taco House, 536 S. W.W. White Rd., 84

El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 82

410 Corner Stop, 2300 NE Loop 410, 80

Martha's Mexican Restaurant, 5822 Babcock Rd., 79

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

