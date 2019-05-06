NW Side taco eatery wanted to thaw meat in sink, even after inspector said to stop

SAN ANTONIO - A taco restaurant on the city's Northwest Side failed a city health inspection last month after employees were found storing raw beef in a hand sink.

Wapo Taco, in the 4200 block of NW Loop 410, received a 69 after racking up a long list of violations that also included plumbing issues and using worn, chipped and burned utensils.

A San Antonio Metropolitan Health report indicates that employees attempted to justify continuing to thaw meat in the sink because of a lack of space elsewhere.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 100

Pepe's Barbacoa, 2250 S. W.W. White Rd., 100

Chick-Fil-A, 10634 Potranco Rd., 99

Red Robin, 5631 W. FM 1604 North, 99

Bar B Cutie Smokehouse, 5603 Presidio Pkwy., 96

Bonnie Jean's Cocktails, 5118 Fredericksburg, 94

Burger Fi, 11309 Bandera Rd., 94

La Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 130 Main Plaza, 94

Mi Mexico Lindo, 3701 Nogalitos St., 92

Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 90

Janie's Café, 930 Ruiz St., 89

La Parrilla Azteca, 1521 S. Flores St., 89

Boudros Restaurant, 421 E. Commerce St., 88

Taqueria Cazadores, 927 Rittiman Rd., 88

Jerusalem Grill, 203 N. FM 1604 West, 86

Mad Dogs San Antonio, 123 Losoya, 85

Korean Market, 6210 Fairdale Dr., 82

Taqueria Data Point, 4063 Medical Dr., 79

7 Eleven, 6110 IH 35 North, 78

Fredericks Restaurant, 7701 Broadway, 78

Original Cadillac Bar, 212 S. Flores St., 77

Wapo Taco, 4263 NW Loop 410, 69

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

