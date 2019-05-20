Popular NW Side restaurant cited after food mixed in refrigeration unit

SAN ANTONIO - A well-known Mexican restaurant on the Northwest Side was cited last month after a city health inspector found uncovered foods in a cold hold unit had mixed with food items underneath.

Mamacita's, in the 8000 block of Interstate 10 West, received a score of 77 and was ordered to go through a reinspection after it racked up a long list of demerits.

The restaurant was also dinged for storing raw beef above ready-to-eat cheese and was ordered to have its pest control provider remove all tracking powder from inside the restaurant.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Berni Vietnamese Buffet, 8742 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Freebirds, 5519 W. Loop 1604, 100

Hermann Sons Café, 525 S. St. Mary's, 100

Mudslingers, 2235 Thousand Oaks, 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 22503 U.S. 281 North, 97

Baan Thai Restaurant, 9386 Huebner Rd., 96

Cooter Browns Saloon, 11881 Bandera Rd., 96

El Palmar Cocina Mexicana, 2607 Jackson Keller, 96

Torchy's Tacos, 17627 La Cantera Pkwy., 96

Oasis Café, 323 N. Main Ave., 95

Panda Express, 10670 Culebra Rd., 95

Tasty Thai & Sushi Restaurant, 14516 Brook Hollow, 95

Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 94

Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, 2530 S. W.W. White Rd., 93

Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4849 Roosevelt Ave., 92

Kona Grill, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 90

Snowflake Donuts, 5802 Babcock Rd., 87

Holy Pops, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 86

Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant, 3719 SE Military Dr., 83

Mamacita's, 8030 IH 10 West, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

