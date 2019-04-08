Presence of pests at North Side restaurant leads to low score

SAN ANTONIO - A Mexican restaurant on the city's North Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after a health inspector uncovered the presence of pests.

Sol De Mexico Authentic Mexican Restaurant, in the 1700 block of Blanco Road, received a 71 after racking up a list of violations that also included food and spray bottles not being labeled properly, according to a San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspection report.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Jason's Deli, 5607 West FM 1604 North, 100

Tony's Tacos To Go, 2203 Nogalitos St., 100

Carlucci's, 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., 98

Gourmet Country Store, 2114 Mannix Drive, 98

Marble Slab Ice Creamery, 10670 Culebra Road, 96

Pizza Patron, 5835 Culebra Road, 96

L and L Hawaiian Barbecue, 1302 Austin Highway, 95

Torchy's Tacos, 999 E. Basse Road, 93

Chuy's, 15639 IH-10 West, 92

Acadiana Café, 1289 SW Loop 410, 91

Sabor De Sanchez, 7664 Tezel Road, 91

Wok Inn Asian Restaurant, 2230 SE Military Drive, 91

Fogo De Chao, 849 E. Commerce St., 88

Texas Roadhouse, 6616 West FM 1604 North, 88

Biryani Pot Indian Cuisine, 9386 Huebner Road, 85

Taco Riendo Restaurant, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 84

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, 2031 McCauley Drive, 80

Little Tokyo, 849 E. Commerce St., 74

Los Laureles Café, 1918 West Ave., 72

Sol De Mexico Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 1725 Blanco Road, 71

Taqueria La Tapatia, 8814 Perrin Beitel Road, 56

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

