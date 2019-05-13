Raw meat stacked on raw meat leads to low score at SW Side Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A Mexican restaurant on the city's Southwest Side nearly failed a city health inspection last month after employees were found stacking raw meat on top of raw meat.

Mi Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, in the 5900 block of Old Pearsall Road, received a 70 last month after racking up a long list of demerits.

The restaurant was also cited after an employee was seen cutting tortillas on a cutting board that was not cleaned after it was used to cut raw meat.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Fruteria Los Amigos, 1610 Roosevelt Ave., 100

Jerusalem Grill, 9210 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Papa Murphy's, 20821 U.S. 281 North, 100

Umberto's Italian Grill, 7616 Culebra Rd., 100

Taco Broadway, 3610 Broadway, 99

El Original Asadero, 1327 Culebra Rd., 98

Pizza Hut, 8757 Grissom Rd., 96

Café San Luis, 4502 West Ave., 95

Family Stop, 1447 West Hutchins Pl., 95

Marlena Rey Bakery & Café, 920 West Ave., 95

Cross Eyed Seagull, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 94

Rios Meat Market, 8030 South Zarzamora St., 94

Sabor de Mexico, 1367 Austin Hwy., 94

Bier Garten, 126 Losoya, 88

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1059 SE Military Dr., 88

Bedoy's Bakery, 803 West Hildebrand, 85

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki, 5519 West Loop 1604, 82

La Cocina, 802 North Zarzamora St., 79

Quik Wok, 7210 SW Loop 410, 73

Café Rosa, 1304 Gardina St., 72

Mi Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 5970 Old Pearsall Rd., 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

