Raw patties stored over salads leads to low score at vegetarian restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A well-known vegetarian restaurant downtown was ordered to go through a reinspection this month after a health inspector found raw patties stored over salads and other ready-to-eat food.

Green Vegetarian Cuisine, located at 200 E. Grayson Street, received a score of 76 and was also cited for an employee storing a soda bottle in the restaurant's ice machine during its Oct. 3 inspection.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1201 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Saltgrass Steak House, 2885 Cinema Ridge, 96

Acenar Restaurant, 146 E. Houston St., 95

Chris Madrid's, 1900 Blanco Rd., 95

Hotel Contessa, 306 W. Market St., 94

Majestic Theater, 230 E. Houston St., 94

Press Coffee, 4035 Broadway, 94

Golden Wok, 1410 SW Loop 410, 93

Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, 92

Center Food Mart, 1719 S. Zarzamora St., 91

Mariano's Restaurant, 1609 West Ave., 91

The County Line, 111 W. Crockett St., 90

Rio Rio Cantina, 421 E. Commerce St., 90

The Local Bar, 600 N. Presa St., 89

Pho Bowl Express, 124 Broadway, 88

Wrigleyville Grill, 602 NW Loop 410, 88

Beifang Chinese Restaurant, 11040 IH 10 West, 84

El Man'a, 6606 S. Zarzamora St., 79

Green Vegetarian Cuisine, 200 E. Grayson St., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

