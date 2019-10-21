Restaurant employee wipes nose with paper towel, cuts vegetables without washing hands

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio restaurant was ordered to go through a re-inspection late last month after a city health inspector witnessed a kitchen employee wipe his nose with a paper towel and then proceeded to cut vegetables without washing his hands.



Sichuan House in the 3500 block of Wurzbach Road received a 73 after accruing a long list of violations that also included a dead roach in a hand sink and raw shrimp being stored above cooked food.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Longhorn Steakhouse, 5803 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Sanchez Ice House, 701 Seguin St., 100

Taco Bell, 923 Bandera Rd., 99

Fish City Grill, 18130 U.S. 281 North, 95

Bahama Bucks, 7022 S. New Braunfels, 94

Caribbean Mix, 8816 Broadway, 92

Mi Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 91

Sushi Zushi, 999 E. Basse, 91

Tienda Centro America, 3915 San Pedro Ave., 91

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden, 7310 Jones Maltsberger, 90

Don Jose Mexican Café, 955 Pleasanton Rd., 88

Jalisco Taqueria, 6502 Babcock Rd., 88

China King Buffet, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 86

Mi Sierra Jalisco, 1962 Bandera Rd., 86

Mi Guadalajara, 1151 Culebra Rd., 83

Beijing Express, 8003 Marbach Rd., 82

Deol Bar & Grill, 6851 N. FM 1604 West, 81

Coliseum Meat Market & Grocery, 403 Spriggsdale Ave., 80

El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 7628 Marbach Rd., 80

Janie's Café, 7519 Somerset Rd., 80

Southcross Food Mart, 539 W. Southcross, 80

Luther's Café, 1503 N. Main Ave., 78

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 73



