Roach problem leads to threat of closure of NE Side Asian buffet

SAN ANTONIO - City health officials issued a failing score and threatened to shut down a Northeast Side Asian restaurant last month after uncovering a long list of issues.

Asian Buffet, in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, received a score 69 and was ordered to go through a reinspection after roaches were found inside a magnetic knife rack.

Dirty cans were also being used to store clean knives and a large accumulation of black buildup was found inside the establishment's ice machine, according to Metropolitan Health Department records.

Officials noted that the restaurant would be temporarily closed if it was unable to remove the presence of roaches.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Alamo City Popcorn, 16634 San Pedro, 100

Green Vegetarian Cuisine, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 100

The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St., 100

Which Wich, 2026 Babcock Rd., 100

The Shack, 7431 NW Loop 410, 97

Tokyo Mart, 825 W. Hildebrand, 97

Hop and Vine, 5619 W. FM 1604 North, 95

Rocoto's Sabor Latino Grill, 10555 Culebra Rd., 94

Saltgrass Steak House, 2885 Cinema Ridge, 94

Whataburger, 3130 Broadway, 94

La Playa Restaurant, 4411 IH 10 East, 92

Revolucion Market, 7959 Broadway, 90

Hawx Burger Bar, 2895 Thousand Oaks, 89

Las Tres Huastecas, 543 Ruiz St., 89

El Gulfo de Mexico Pescaderia, 2034 Basse Rd., 85

Fred's Fish Fry, 6323 Old Pearsall Rd., 83

House of China Chinese Restaurant, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 79

Wok Inn, 7430 NW Loop 410, 78

Saeb Thai & Noodles, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 73

Asian Buffet, 1533 Austin Hwy., 69

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

