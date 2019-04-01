Sausage stored in 'Thank You' bags leads to low health score at East Side deli

SAN ANTONIO - A deli east of downtown came three points away from failing a health inspection earlier this year after it was caught storing sausage patties in "Thank You" bags.

According to an inspection report from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Panchos & Gringos, in the 900 block of Nolan Street, received a score of 72 after a health inspector uncovered the food safety violation.

The deli was also cited for a kitchen employee not wearing a hair restraint, having accumulated grease and food debris on its kitchen walls, and for trash found under its stoves, the report said.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Aspen Creek Grill, 11719 Bandera Rd., 100

Chik-Fil-A, 5615 West FM 1604 North, 100

Natural Grocers, 6514 N. New Braunfels, 100

Kim's Express, 5402 W. Military Dr., 99

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 1472 Austin Hwy., 99

Taco Cabana, 2347 E. Southcross, 98

Pollos Asados El Carbonero, 619 S. General McMullen, 96

Ranchero Grill & Tap, 612 W. Commerce St., 96

Instant Doughnuts, 15171 Judson Rd., 95

Katemako, 3586 Culebra Rd., 95

Le Peep Café, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 94

Salata, 11075 IH 10 West, 93

Rita's On The River, 245 E. Commerce St., 90

Rebar, 8134 Broadway, 87

La Botana Mexican Grill, 1401 W. Hildebrand, 84

Tink-A-Tako, 2919 Blanco Rd., 84

Bill Miller BBQ, 1030 E. Durango Blvd., 78

Moses Rose's Hideout, 516 E. Houston St., 77

Cocina El Jibarazo, 1790 Austin Hwy., 75

Blush, 2525 NE Loop 410, 73

Bourbon Street Cajun Grill, 849 E. Commerce St., 73

Panchos and Gringos, 900 Nolan St., 72

Didn't find the score you're looking for? Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.