Server touching shrimp, dirty utensils lead to low score at River Walk seafood restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A seafood restaurant along the city's River Walk received a low health score last month after a serve was seen touching shrimp about to be served with their bare hands.

The shrimp was later discarded, according to city health records.

Landry's Seafood House, in the 500 block of N. Presa St., was also cited for having expired sauce in a walk-in cooler and for having several employees working without wearing beard guards.

The restaurant was ordered to go through a reinspection.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

The Enclave, 18803 Hardy Oak Blvd., 100

Little Woodrow's, 2535 Babcock Rd., 98

Cured, 306 Pearl Pkwy., 97

Pho 4U, 10730 Potranco Rd., 96

Chaba Thai Restaurant, 3154 SE Military Dr., 95

Grayze, 521 E. Grayson St., 95

Cici's Pizza, 2335 SW Military Dr., 93

Galpao Gaucho, 2318 N. FM 1604 West, 93

Culebra Meat Market, 5500 Babcock Rd., 92

Nooners, 13323 Culebra Rd., 92

My Little Taco House, 2125 S. Flores St., 88

Taqueria El Rodeo, 3802 NW Loop 410, 85

Grady's BBQ, 7400 Bandera Rd., 84

Pho House, 830 NW Loop 410, 84

Esmeralda's Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 83

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse, 8342 IH 10 West, 80

Wing Zone, 8223 Marbach Rd., 77

Casa Guadalajara Bar Grill, 2623 NE Loop 410, 73

Landry's Seafood House, 517 N. Presa St., 71

24th Street Pizzeria, 901 NW 24th Street, 63

Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 14107 Nacogdoches Rd., 61

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

