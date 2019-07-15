West Side Mexican Restaurant cited after rice served from grocery bag

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side Mexican restaurant was cited last month after a city health inspector found employees serving rice from a grocery bag.

El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, in the 7600 block of Marbach Road, received a 74 after racking up a long list of demerits.

The establishment was also cited for storing raw meat in a plastic container on the floor and for having a gap in its rear exit door.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Alakazam's, 8373 Culebra Rd., 100

Ramis Pizza, 4189 Naco Perrin Blvd., 100

Cabo Bob's, 847 NE Loop 410, 99

Gypsy Café, 2813 Thousand Oaks, 98

Tin's Café, 40 NE Loop 410, 98

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, 136 E. Grayson St., 97

Wingstop, 6615 FM 78, 95

Jimmy John's, 17306 Bulverde Rd., 94

Los Balito's Taco Shop, 3111 TPC Parkway, 94

Ceviche Ceviche, 18360 Blanco Rd., 92

Hanzo, 7701 Broadway, 91

Pig Stand, 1508 Broadway, 91

Quarters Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Rd., 87

Saltgrass, 502 Riverwalk, 87

El Taco Grill, 19211 Huebner Rd., 85

Smoke The Restaurant, 1170 E. Commerce St., 83

Eastside Kitchenette, 2119 IH 35 North, 81

Adolfo's Café, 321 Fredericksburg Rd., 77

Dignowity Meats on Houston St., 1701 E. Houston St., 77

El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 7628 Marbach Rd., 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

