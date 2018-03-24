Restaurant shuts down, reopens under new owner after roaches found in paper towel dispenser

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side restaurant had its license temporarily suspended and reopened under new ownership after live roaches fell from a paper towel dispenser onto the hands of a city health inspector, records confirm.

Mehran, which serves Pakistani and Indian food, received a 60 during an inspection last month that determined the restaurant in the 7200 block of Wurzbach Road had gross, unsanitary conditions.

"When inspector washed hands and pulled paper towels, live roaches fell onto inspector's clean hands. Observed live roaches in refrigerator along gaskets," the Feb. 15 report states.

Other violations that contributed to the restaurant's license being temporarily suspended include raw chicken being thawed next to cooked rice and spilled grease in a puddle on the ground next to an open grease container behind the establishment.

"It's not me. It would be the previous owner and the previous people, what they are doing," said new owner Syed Ali, who provided paperwork showing he took over the restaurant and reopened March 1.

The incident involving the live roaches was the latest blemish for Mehran, which also failed a health inspection last year after an inspector found rodent droppings mixed with potatoes. The owner at the time said the droppings were in prepackaged potatoes that arrived in that condition.

Ali said he is in the process of refurbishing the restaurant and has addressed the major violations.

Shell gas station

A Shell gas station located in the 400 block of Fair Avenue received a failing score and was ordered to shut down its kitchen after an inspector found all of the kitchen's cooling equipment had failed.

Other violations that contributed to a score of 65 included open sewage in the rear of the building and rodent droppings discovered throughout the facility.

The gas station's food license was suspended because of imminent health hazards, city records show.

A follow-up report indicates the gas station's owner had yet to contact the health department regarding the suspended license or any repairs that may have taken place.

The kitchen remained shut down last week, and an employee on duty said that the staff was still waiting for the stoves to be fixed.

