Rodent droppings, gnats lead to low health score at far North Side pub

SAN ANTONIO - A far north San Antonio pub and eatery received a low health score late last month after a long list of violations, including rodent droppings found under its bar and in a storage room, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, off Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Road, received a 75 after an inspector noted other issues including gnat activity throughout the kitchen and bar areas.

The phone rang repeatedly at the establishment without anyone answering, during repeated phone calls from a KSAT 12 News reporter.

A message sent through Tilted Kilt's website was not immediately returned.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Fruiteria Revive, 1010 Donaldson Ave., 100

Smokey Mo's BBQ, 7418 NW Loop 410, 100

Big Lou's Pizza, 2048 S. W.W. White Rd., 97

Thai Bistro & Sushi, 5999 De Zavala Rd., 97

Murphy's Deli, 300 Convent St., 96

Beef & Bourbon Steakhouse, 4946 Rigsby Ave., 95

Sno-Wiz, 6010 S. Flores St., 95

Yolanda's Uptown Café, 615 Fredericksburg Rd., 95

Aldo's Ristorante Italiano, 22211 IH 10 West, 94

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse, 3709 N. St. Mary's, 94

Boom Boom Sports Bar, 1621 S. New Braunfels, 94

Outlaw Kitchens, 2919 N. Flores St., 93

Goro's Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 92

El Rodeo Mexican Grill Tex-Mex, 9775 Culebra Rd., 91

Iron Cactus, 200 Riverwalk, 90

Delicious Tamales To Go, 4510 West Ave., 88

Korean Market, 6210 Fairdale Dr., 80

Formosa Garden, 1011 NE Loop 410, 79

Max & Louie's, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 78

Singapore Chinese Restaurant, 445 McCarty Rd., 78

Luther's Café, 1503 N. Main Ave., 76

Tilted Kilt, 2070 N. FM 1604 East, 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

