Rusty meat hooks equal failed health score at North Side market

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side meat market received a failing health score last month after an inspector noted heavy rust build-up on the hooks, equipment, shelves and walls of its meat department.

Culebra Meat Market, located in the 3000 block of Blanco Road, received a score of 68 and was ordered to go through a reinspection after accruing a list of violations that also included a carnitas display with no sneeze guards.

The market was also ordered to have its meat department go through a detailed cleaning.

Two employees on duty when KSAT 12 stopped by said they were not allowed to discuss the failed inspection.

City health records show the market had 10 repeat violations during a follow-up inspection Oct. 1 but management was allowed to email proof of the corrections.

Sabrositos Snack and Fruit Cups

Sabrositos Snack and Fruit Cups, located in the 2200 block of Vance Jackson, received a failing score of 66 in August and repeatedly had issues fixing the problems, health records show.

The establishment was originally cited for having spoiled food on the shelves of a walk-in cooler, rodent droppings and dead roaches and food items stored on a soiled storage rack.

An employee told KSAT 12 the spoiled food was avocados and that they were thrown out after an inspector stopped by.

Sabrositos was forced to go through three follow-up inspections but was then permitted to email proof its remaining violations were fixed.

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

