South Side café using grocery bags for food storage hit with low health score

SAN ANTONIO - A restaurant south of downtown received a health score of 70 last month after an inspector found the establishment using grocery bags to store cooked food.

San Antonio’s Café, located in the 100 block of West Theo Avenue, avoided a failing score by a single point after racking up other violations that included accumulated food debris on a cold hold unit and using a disposable cup to scoop salsa.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Mertz Sausage, 619 Cupples Rd., 100

Rolling Rey’s Ice Cream, 2026 Babcock Rd., 100

Total Wine & More, 125 NW Loop 410, 100

Botika, 303 Pearl Pkwy., 97

Noor Pantry, 8005 Bandera Rd., 96

Plaza Club Restaurant, 100 W. Houston St., 96

Longhorn Café, 3150 SE Military Dr., 92

Pete’s Tako House, 502 Brooklyn Ave., 89

Texas Hamburger Co., 9010 Huebner Rd., 89

Bandera Jalisco, 814 West Ave., 88

Sparky’s Pub, 1416 N. Main Ave., 88

Golden China Cuisine, 2032 Austin Hwy., 86

Bedoy’s Bakery, 803 W. Hildebrand, 85

Sully’s, 9311 San Pedro Ave., 85

Lulu’s Jailhouse Café, 918 N. Main Ave., 84

Taqueria Vallarta, 8234 Broadway, 83

Guajiras Restaurant Cubano, 3261 Nacogdoches Rd., 82

Capo’s Pizza, 8522 Broadway, 80

El Jarro Mexican Restaurant, 13421 U.S. 281 North, 73

San Antonio’s Café, 103 W. Theo Ave., 70

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

