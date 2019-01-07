South Side café fails inspection after employee wipes knife on dirty towel, slices meat

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side café failed a city health inspection last month after a kitchen employee was seen wiping a knife on a dirty towel and then slicing meat.

Maria’s Café, located in the 1100 block of Nogalitos Street, received a score of 62 after racking up a long list of violations that also included dead roaches in its back pantry and a kitchen floor in disarray.



The restaurant’s kitchen also had no hot water because of a water line leak.

You can read the full report by searching the The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Judy’s Food To Go, 5510 Roosevelt Ave., 100

Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, 16666 U.S. 281 North, 98

Shipley Do Nuts, 8802 Potranco Rd., 97

El Nortenito Fruteria, 2318 N. Zarzamora, 96

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 849 E. Commerce St., 96

Erick’s, 12715 Nacogdoches Rd., 95

Whiskey Girls, 11855 Perrin Beitel, 95

El Original Asadero, 1327 Culebra Rd., 94

Trio Modern, 8771 State Hwy. 151, 93

Rod Dog’s, 2617 Wagon Wheel St., 92

Rios Meat Market, 8030 S. Zarzamora St., 89

Cocula Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 4849 Roosevelt Ave., 88

Capparelli’s Italian Food Pizza & Bakery, 8822 Huebner Rd., 84

Alejandro’s Mexican Restaurant, 1523 W. Commerce St., 83

China Rose, 1431 Pleasanton Rd., 82

Herradero Mexican Restaurant, 5811 S. Flores St., 82

Starcrest Valero, 2303 NE Loop 410, 81

Maria’s Café, 1105 Nogalitos St., 62

Beijing Express, 8003 Marbach Rd., 57

Casa Guadalajara Bar Grill, 2623 NE Loop 410, 53

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

