Spaghetti Warehouse president 'embarrassed' by failed health inspection

SAN ANTONIO - The president of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants said he is embarrassed by a failed city health inspection earlier this month that found a long list of kitchen violations in its location just east of downtown.

An inspector on Jan. 10 found a napkin and cup tossed into a bulk sugar container, witnessed a waitress using her bare hands to put cut lemons in customers' drinks and noted that a bathroom in the rear kitchen area had a door that would not shut all the way.

The popular restaurant, in the 1200 block of East Houston Street, received a failing score of 65.

Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants President Michael Kim told KSAT 12 via telephone this week that 90 percent of the violations were corrected within two days of the failed inspection.

Kim acknowledged that the restaurant is still addressing issues with a kitchen restroom.

The restaurant is scheduled to go through another inspection in March.

Beijing Express

Beijing Express, in the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Road, received a 63 after an inspector found meat placed on the floor that was covered in lint and dust.

The meat was later thrown out by restaurant employees, according to city health records.

The Northwest Side restaurant was also cited for having a mildew buildup in its ice machine and for having a waitress using a hand sink faucet to make drinks for customers.

An employee on duty when KSAT 12 stopped by this week said a part-time employee unfamiliar with food safety rules was responsible for the meat being placed on the floor.

A follow-up inspection this week found no repeat violations.

