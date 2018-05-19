Tex-Mex restaurant fails inspection after customers hospitalized with vomiting, diarrhea

SAN ANTONIO - A Tex-Mex restaurant near downtown failed a city health inspection this month, days after two customers who ate there ended up in an emergency room with vomiting and diarrhea, Metropolitan Health Department records confirm.

The May 1 inspection of Piedras Negras de Noche, located in the 1300 block of South Laredo Street, was carried out three days after the customers became ill.

A third member of their dining party also got sick but was not hospitalized, records confirm. All three ate the restaurant's fried fish, picadillo, beans and rice, according to records.

A fourth person, the only one in the dining party not to get sick, refused to eat the meal because the "food smelled funny," records show.

The city's inspection uncovered multiple violations that could result in food-borne illness.

The infractions that contributed to a failing score of 65 included an inspector observing raw meat stored over cut tomatoes in a reach-in cooler.

An employee tried to correct the issue in front of the inspector but touched the raw meat and then grabbed the container of tomatoes, causing another violation, records show.

An inspector also saw employees not washing their hands when switching tasks or washing their hands with cold water, and witnessed an employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands, according to records.

Dead insects were observed in light shields and evidence of roaches were found inside the restaurant, records show.

"Real busy right now," said a man who identified himself as the owner, when asked if the food violations had been corrected.

Piedras Negras de Noche was scheduled to go through a follow-up inspection this week.

Culebra Meat Market

The Culebra Meat Market located in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street received a failing score of 64 last month after an inspector uncovered multiple violations related to the market's storage of meat.

Two full-length oxtails were observed directly on a dirty freezer floor, while a full rack of ribs was found on top of a dirty cardboard box, records show.

The meat had no packaging or other form of protection and was later thrown out, according to the report.

A butcher said a freezer malfunction caused the boxes holding the meat to get wet and tear open.

After speaking with the news crew for several minutes after the reporter had identified himself as a KSAT 12 reporter, the butcher asked if he was being recorded and then threatened to come out from behind the meat counter.

Other violations cited by the inspector included a meat slicer with a debris build-up, and mold-like debris on a cutting board and inside the top surface of a meat case.

An employee was also seen spraying out a meat case while meat was still inside it, and parts of the ceiling were observed falling down over a meat case, records show.

During a follow-up inspection April 30, the meat market had corrected all of its violations.

