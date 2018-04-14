Toilet room near kitchen with no door leads to failed inspection at East Side pizzeria

SAN ANTONIO - An east San Antonio pizzeria failed a city health inspection last month after it was discovered that an employee bathroom behind the kitchen had no door.

Chicago Pizzeria, along the frontage road in the 1700 block of Interstate 35 north, received a failing score of 61 with a long list of violations that also included food in a reach-in cooler that was nearly 20 degrees warmer than allowed and tomatoes with damaged skin and mold-like debris on them.

The food items were later discarded, according to city health records and restaurant management.

The bathroom, which records indicate was only separated by a curtain, has now had a door installed.

The bathroom was just a few feet from a preparation table.

A follow-up inspection earlier this week found that the pizzeria still had issues with cooling food, including storing food items under dripping cold-unit fans.

Chicago Pizzeria is scheduled to go through a second reinspection next week.

La Amistad Tortilleria

La Amistad Tortilleria, in the 2700 block of Culebra Road, received a failing score of 66 after an inspector found refrigerated items not cooled properly, an ice machine in need of cleaning and employees touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

The shop's owner did not respond to a request for comment from KSAT 12.

City records indicate that La Amistad corrected all of its violations during a follow-up inspection earlier this week.

Blimpie by the Park

Blimpie by the Park, located in the 400 block of North General McMullen Drive, closed for business after receiving a failing score of 69 last month.

Multiple signs posted outside the restaurant indicate that the space is now for rent.

After KSAT 12 called the number on the "for rent" signs, a person responded via text message that the person is searching for a new location for the restaurant.

Woodlawn Snacks

Woodlawn Snacks, in the 900 block of Cincinnati Avenue, received a failing 64 during an inspection last month.

The establishment was closed for business when an inspector showed up for a reinspection, according to city records.

Although a woman told KSAT 12 via telephone that she had taken over the establishment and planned to reopen it as a restaurant, a Metropolitan Health official said the department has not received notification of a change of ownership.

