'We own it': Popular Mexican restaurant shuts down, reopens after blistering health report

SAN ANTONIO - A popular north San Antonio Mexican restaurant shut down last month after failing a city health inspection and remained closed until necessary repairs were made, health records and the restaurant's director of operations confirmed.

Taco Garage, in the 8400 block of Broadway, received a score of 57 during an Oct. 16 inspection.

Moldy limes were found in an outdoor walk-in cooler, and roaches and flies were found inside the restaurant, along with the presence of rodents.

"We own it, a mistake was made and things were overlooked," said Joel Rivas, director of operations. "We've been open for 13 years, 363 days a year for 15 hours a day, and some things had just gotten ignored over time."

Rivas said the restaurant stayed closed longer than required by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District in order to make repairs costing thousands of dollars.

The improvements included fixing gaps in doors and buying new machinery for the establishment.

Pik & Pack Food Mart

Pik & Pack Food Mart, in the 1800 block of West Avenue, received a failing score of 60 and briefly had its food license suspended after an inspector last month noted "heavy roach activity" in its kitchen.

The food mart was also cited after employees were seen making breakfast tacos with their bare hands and after an employee continued eating in the kitchen even after the inspection started.

The establishment's owner, who would only identify himself as Mr. Ally, said Texas' weather contributed to the failed inspection.

"Those are insects. Because we are in Texas, anything can happen. You leave the door open, they're just going to walk in," Ally said.

Ally showed KSAT 12 records proving that the food mart had corrected its issues less than a week after the failed inspection.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.