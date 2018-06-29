Weevils in chili powder lead to failed inspection at Northwest Side bistro

SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side bistro failed a city health inspection last month after burrowing insects called weevils were found inside two containers of chili powder.

VN Bistro, located in the 9900 block of W. FM 1604 North, received a failing score of 58 after compiling a long list of demerits that also included racks in its walk-in cooler that were chipping and covered in duct tape.

A city health inspector also noted the presence of flies and a strong sewer odor in the restaurant's kitchen.

Personal items, including cigarettes and cell phones, were found on a cutting board.

Restaurant employees were forced to discard the chili powder that had been infested by weevils, a small beetle known for attacking certain food items.

"I don't even know, I don't even know, but I checked everywhere else afterwards and it was nowhere else," VN's Bistro's manager said, when asked how weevils had gotten inside the chili powder containers.

The bistro was forced to go through a follow-up inspection late last month and then another one in mid-June.

The restaurant has corrected its major violations, according to city health records.

Osaka Japanese Steak & Sushi

Osaka Japanese Steak & Sushi, located in the 11800 block of Bandera Road, received one of the lowest scores in the history of Behind the Kitchen Door after racking up a very long list of infractions during a health inspection last month.

Among the issues that contributed to a score of 48 were carrots found spoiling in a walk-in cooler, an employee seen wiping his hands on a wet cloth then rolling sushi, and a moist cloth towel inside a container of sushi rice.

An employee named Victor, who identified himself as Osaka's head chef, said a malfunctioning cooler and confusion on how to properly stir rice contributed to the extremely low score.

"So now she's saying we have to use a spoon or whatever," said Victor, referring to instructions given to restaurant staff by an inspector after she learned that they had been using a wet cloth to stir the rice.

Like VN Bistro, Osaka did not pass its first follow-up inspection but has corrected enough of its violations to go back into the rotation for routine inspections, city health records confirm.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.