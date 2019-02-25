West Side pizzeria scores low after inspector finds built-up grease, dirt

SAN ANTONIO - A pizzeria on the city's West Side received a low health score this month after a city inspector found built-up dirt and grease in several areas of the establishment.

Slice Pizzeria, in the 7100 block of New Highway 90, received a 79 after dirt was found on shelving for to-go containers, grease was covering frying equipment and bulk containers and sauce containers had built-up food debris, according to a Metro Health Department inspection report.

The restaurant was also cited for cooling pasta noodles on a countertop at room temperature.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Here are the latest scores:

Hacienda Vallarta, 9819 Marbach Road, 100

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 290 E. Basse, 100

El Taco Rodeo De Jalisco, 8802 Potranco Road, 98

Thousand Oaks Food Mart, 2440 Thousand Oaks Dr., 97

Wingstop, 502 Embassy Oaks, 97

La Cazadora, 3213 West Ave., 96

Yaghi's Pizzeria, 5910 Babcock Road, 95

Hula Poke Bandera, 11830 Bandera Road, 94

Tokyo Inn, 819 W. Hildebrand, 93

La Fonda Alamo Heights, 8633 Crownhill Blvd., 92

New Somerset Food Mart, 1403 Somerset Rd., 92

J Y Ramen, 5500 Babcock Rd., 91

Sergio's Barbacoa, 641 Ruiz St., 91

Magic time Machine, 902 NE Loop 410, 87

Cafe Rosa, 2817 Hillcrest Dr., 86

County Line, 111 W. Crockett St., 85

Fred's Fish Fry, 3418 Culebra Road, 82

Slice Pizza, 7121 W. New Hwy. 90, 79

The Point Panaderia, 9735 IH 35 North, 69

Two Bros. BBQ Market, 12656 West Ave., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

