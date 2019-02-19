Alpha Tau Omega keeps black history alive in young students

SAN ANTONIO - Lessons on black history and the accomplishments of African-Americans do not stop in the classroom.

Students from local schools, organizations and churches are expanding the knowledge they learn in school and put it to a different type of test every February in honor of Black History Month.

The best teams start training for the Mahogany Brain Challenge in the fall.

When students register, they get a 700-question study guide filled with lessons on black leaders, ranging from black athletes and political figures to religious and current local leaders.

Nalanyia Wilson has been studying since November and knows what it takes to win after competing for the last five years. She's aspired to win the entire competition, but says she is also proud to learn more about her culture than what's taught in the classroom.

"It's pretty cool (to think) wow my people did this, we really made a change and I think everybody should know about that ... everyone should know how black people changed the world," Wilson said.

Wilson went on to win Saturday's competition with her team, the National Society of Black Engineers. They were one of eight teams going head to head in a jeopardy style trivia competition.

This is the 31st year Alpha Tau Omega, the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated, has put on the event which aims to keep black history fresh in the minds of young students.

"We feel that we have an obligation to keep our youth aware of these facts so that as they go forward, they will maintain this history and possibly pass it on to generations that come behind them," said Donna Millhouse, president of Alpha Tau Omega.

Last year, the event was put on in conjunction with the city's tricentennial celebration and the program garnered a grant to help fund it for another year. This year, that money went towards computers to be used during the challenge.

Organizers said the event has grown in multiple ways including technology, funding and enthusiasm from both parents and students.

Millhouse noticed a legacy affect this year, citing how two mothers who had participated in the '80s and '90s brought their children to compete this year.

The program is for students third to eighth grade, but the sorority continues their efforts beyond the challenge.

Alpha Tau Omega visits with high schools to prepare students for college and encourage them to consider historically black colleges and universities.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.