Local group ensures Buffalo Soldiers legacy lives on

SAN ANTONIO - The first African-American soldiers who served in a peacetime army for the United States after the Civil War were the Buffalo Soldiers.

Members of the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association are keeping the legacy, memories and history of the Buffalo Soldiers alive by speaking at schools and to other members of the community.

The organization makes many appearances during the year, but members make an extra effort to educate the public during Black History Month in February.

KSAT 12 News visited with Larry Carter, president of the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers, to learn more about the multicultural group.

Q: What is a Buffalo Soldier?

A: "A Buffalo Soldier is an African-American who served in the military in 1866," Carter said.

After the Civil War, former slaves were looking for jobs and some wanted to serve in the military. That's when they got their name.

"Buffalo Soldiers got their names from the Cheyenne Native Americans because of their woolly and dark hair and the respect they had for the buffalo and how fierce they were," Carter said.

The Buffalo Soldiers have a connection to San Antonio.

"The 9th Cavalry in 1867 actually did their training here in San Antonio," Carter said.

The men put their lives on the line for our country, and they still had to battle racism.

"They went through some stuff, but anything is better than being a slave," Carter said.

There were clear-cut examples of systematic racism, exemplified in working, traveling and living conditions.

"On the forts, they lived segregated from the white troops. Even when they would build the forts, they wouldn't be able to live in the facilities they built, they slept in tents while the white troops would live in forts with families," Carter said.

Q: You said there was even a woman who served as a Buffalo Soldier?

A: "She cut all her hair off and disguised herself as a man. Her name was Kathy Williams, and she reversed the name and enlisted as William Kathy and served from 1866 to 1868," Carter said.

