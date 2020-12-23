Consumer spending drops 0.4%, first decline since April

A woman shops at a clothing store, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in New York. U.S. consumer spending slowed in August and personal income fell as a $600 weekly benefit for Americans who are unemployed during the pandemic expired. The Commerce Department reported Thursday, Oct. 1 that spending grew by just 1%, the weakest growth since spending fell 12.7% in April when rapidly spreading COVID-19 infections shut down large parts of the economy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON – U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.

The November decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. The last decline was 12.7% fall in April during the lockdown.

Personal incomes fell 1.1% in November, the third drop in the past four months as various government relief programs have been expiring.

Inflation as measured by a gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve showed a modest 1.1% gain in November, well below the Fed's 2% target.

tied to consumer