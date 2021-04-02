WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on March jobs report

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on the jobs report for March, a month when more than 900,000 people were hired across the U.S.

Biden is slated to speak at 10 a.m. Friday at the White House. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

