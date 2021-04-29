New era begins at Merck as pandemic cuts Q1 sales, profit

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Merck CEO Ken Frazier speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Merck is entering a new era, with sweeping changes across its executive suite and the spinoff off its women's health and other businesses, a bid to enable both resulting companies to grow faster. The massive management makeover, mostly triggered by Frazier's upcoming retirement, occurs as the drugmaker says hits to sales of many of its medicines amid lockdowns and other impacts from the coronavirus pandemic will lessen and sales will rise over the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

KENILWORTH – Merck is entering a new era, with sweeping changes across its executive suite and the spinoff off its women's health and other businesses, a bid to enable both resulting companies to grow faster.

The massive management makeover, mostly triggered by longtime Chief Executive Ken Frazier's upcoming retirement, occurs as the drugmaker says hits to sales of many of its medicines amid lockdowns and other impacts from the global coronavirus pandemic will lessen and sales will rise over the rest of the year.

Frazier, who has run Merck & Co. since January 2011, oversaw a quadrupling of revenue and Merck's emergence as a powerhouse in cancer drugs over the decade.

Now 66 and the only Black CEO of a major drugmaker, Frazier will retire on June 30, causing a domino effect of job changes. He'll be succeeded by Chief Financial Officer Rob Davis, who will be replaced by company treasurer Caroline Litchfield. Her replacement hasn’t been named yet.

Michael Nally, head of marketing for Merck’s huge prescription drug business and a candidate to replace Frazier, departed last month. The chief commercial officer for that business, Frank Clyburn, will become its president and lead both commercial strategy and marketing.

And in January, Dr. Dean Li became head of Merck’s highly regarded research labs, taking over for now-retired Roger Perlmutter.

On Thursday, Merck reported its first-quarter profit dipped 1% as people continued to put off doctor and hospital visits early this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it spent more on research and production.

“Results were disappointing relative to expectations," Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Edwards wrote to investors, noting lower rates of new diagnoses, such as for cancer, “were greater than expected during the first quarter.”

