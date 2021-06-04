Watch live: President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on May jobs report

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on a May jobs report that states U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs last month.

He is expected to speak at 9:15 a.m. on Friday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

May’s report is evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Last month’s job gain was above April’s revised total of 278,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%.

The speed of the rebound from the pandemic recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. The reopening of the economy, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.

