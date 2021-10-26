Mostly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Business

Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Associated Press

Tags: Business, Technology
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

REDMOND, Wash. – Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech company on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $17.2 billion, or $2.27 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.08 per share.

Microsoft profits have soared throughout the pandemic thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services for remote work and study.

Microsoft posted revenue of $45.3 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, up 22% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $44 billion, according to FactSet Research.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.