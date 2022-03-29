TV ratings company Nielsen acquired in $16 billion deal

FILE - Alabama fans react as they watch television coverage of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brookfield Business Partners is boosting its buyout offer for Nielsen Holdings, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to about $16 billion after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

NEW YORK – Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion offer.

A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity. The equity version of the deal is worth just over $10 billion, with the remainder in debt held by Nielsen.

The company said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners. It added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc, based in New York City, had turned down the group's previous offer, saying it had significantly undervalued the business.

Nielsen is well known for measuring television viewership, statistics that then help govern billions of dollars in advertising spending. It has $3.5 billion in annual global revenue.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Nielsen soared more than 21% before the market open.