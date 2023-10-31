Stellantis expects North American strike to cost it 750 million euros in third-quarter profits

FILE - A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday, Oct. 31, that the autoworkers strike in North America is expected to cost the company around 750 million euros ($795 million) in profits, though less than its North American competitors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MILAN – Automaker Stellantis said Tuesday that the autoworkers strike in North America is expected to cost the company around 750 million euros ($795 million) in profits —less than its North American competitors.

The Europe-based maker of Jeep, Fiat and Peugeot reported a 7% boost in net revenues to 45.1 billion euros, with production halts caused by the strikes costing the company 3 billion euros in sales through October. The net revenue boost was due to higher volumes in all markets except Asia.

Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight told journalists that Stellantis’ strike impact was lower than the other Big Three automakers due to its global profile as well as some high-profile cost-cutting measures, calculating the hit at around 750 million euros ($795 million.) GM, the last carmaker to reach a deal to end the strike, reported an $800 million strike hit. Ford has put its impact at $1.3 billion.

“We continue to be in a very strong position globally and in the U.S. This is an important market for us, and we’re highly profitable and we are very committed to our future," Knight said. “But mitigation is core to how we act, and how we proceed.”

Stellantis has canceled appearances at the CES technology show in Las Vegas next year as well as the LA Auto Show, due to the strike impact.

Stellantis on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers Union to end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at its assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at parts warehouses across the nation.

Stellantis does not report full earnings for the third quarter, instead providing shipments and revenues. It said that global sales of electric vehicles rose by 37% over a year earlier, powered by the Jeep Avenger and commercial vehicle sales.

North America continued to be the revenue leader, contributing 21.5 billion euros, an increase of 2% over last year, and representing nearly half of global revenues. Europe, the next biggest performing region, saw revenues grow 5% to 14 billion euros, as sales rose 11%.