61º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Business

Mexico's economy ekes out 0.1% expansion in 4th quarter, posts growth of 3.1% for 2023

Associated Press

Tags: World news, Business
FILE - Construction workers ride on a beam hanging from a crane at the construction site of a residential high rise building in Mexico City, June 17, 2022. Mexico's economy barely eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter, bringing estimated growth for 2023 to 3.1%, according to preliminary figures published Tuesday, Jan. 30. 2024, by Mexicos National Statistics Institute. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) (Marco Ugarte, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's economy barely eked out a 0.1% increase in the fourth quarter, bringing estimated growth for 2023 to 3.1%, according to preliminary figures published Tuesday by Mexico’s National Statistics Institute.

The institute said that services advanced 0.1% in the fourth quarter, agricultural output declined by the same amount and manufacturing remained unchanged.

Inflation declined to 4.66% by the end of 2023, but domestic interest rates remained high at 11.5%. High rates at home and abroad increased the cost of servicing Mexico’s debt, the Treasury Department acknowledged.

Mexico’s peso remained strong Tuesday at about 17.20 to $1 and the Mexican stock exchange’s main index was trading slightly higher.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.