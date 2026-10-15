Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham says goodbye to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

KYIV – Ukraine launched a drone and missile attack on a Russian oil refinery, Moscow and Kyiv officials said Thursday.

The strikes came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a brief energy infrastructure truce spurned by Moscow was over, amid deepening tensions with Washington.

Recommended Videos

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Ukraine launched a major attack on a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow early Thursday. It said that air defenses downed four Ukrainian Flamingo missiles and 69 drones attacking the refinery, but drone fragments sparked a fire at the refinery.

A senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Ukraine had hit the Ryazan refinery during an overnight attack.