Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce
Susie Blann
Associated Press
KYIV – Ukraine launched a drone and missile attack on a Russian oil refinery, Moscow and Kyiv officials said Thursday.
The strikes came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a brief energy infrastructure truce spurned by Moscow was over, amid deepening tensions with Washington.
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Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Ukraine launched a major attack on a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow early Thursday. It said that air defenses downed four Ukrainian Flamingo missiles and 69 drones attacking the refinery, but drone fragments sparked a fire at the refinery.
A senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Ukraine had hit the Ryazan refinery during an overnight attack.
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