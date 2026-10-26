'Crash ur row only': United flight turned around after passenger allegedly said he'd 'hijack' plane

LAS VEGAS – An airplane passenger was arrested for allegedly writing a message while midair that he was going to “hijack” the plane, forcing the United flight to be diverted back to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff Saturday.

The 25-year-old allegedly communicated that he was “gonna hijack this” plane — although he used an expletive — and “crash ur row only,” according to a copy of the criminal complaint. The document doesn't specify exactly how the message was sent or to whom it was directed.

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Las Vegas police said they detained the man after a report of a person making “terroristic threats” on the Saturday night flight that had been headed to Newark, New Jersey. He was arrested on charges of making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism, which carries a possible sentence of 1 to 20 years in prison.

An attorney listed for the man did not immediately return a request for comment. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

The scheduled redeye flight returned to the airport less than an hour after departing, according to Flightradar24 data.

United confirmed that the flight with 150 passengers on board returned safely to Las Vegas to address a “potential security concern.” The flight was delayed overnight and departed for Newark on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it will investigate the incident and said in an email to The Associated Press there have been over 1,400 unruly passenger incidents so far in 2026.

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Associated Press writer Rio Yamat contributed to this report.