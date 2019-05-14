Alamo Drafthouse to open new location near La Cantera Parkway

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced it plans to open its fourth San Antonio location on the city's Northwest Side in late 2020, a press release said Monday.

The 38,378 square foot theater will be located at the northwest corner of La Cantera Parkway and Loop 1604 near the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

The press release said the new theater will feature 11 screens, approximately 901 luxury recliners with footrests and an attached full-service bar with 48 local beers on tap and have top-of-the-line digital 4K projection and dynamic surround sound.

The new Alamo Drafthouse La Cantera will anchor La Cantera Crossing, which is being developed and will include approximately 38,000 square feet of shopping space for restaurants, retailers and service tenants.

“Alamo Drafthouse La Cantera will be the first new Alamo Drafthouse in San Antonio in close to ten years,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League. “Because of that – and because we owe San Antonio for half of our name – we’re going to make this location really special.”

